The Eustace Bulldogs traveled to Mildred on Friday for their last road game of the regular season.
Eustace led 11-5 after the first quarter and with a 14-11 stretch in the second, they led the Eagles, 25-16, at halftime.
They outscored Mildred, 16-4, in the third quarter and never looked back in the 62-37 road win.
The Bulldogs (15-13; 8-4) return home for Senior Night on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosting the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.