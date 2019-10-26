The Eustace Bulldogs snapped their six game skid on Friday as they hosted Dallas A+ Academy and routed the Knights, 44-6, as they got back to flexing their offensive muscles.
The offense racked up a total of 291 yards and was led by the running game with 275 yards. On the ground, Marquavius Griffin led with 21 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Charles Spencer also had two rushing touchdowns while Paxton Schwartz had one.
The Bulldog defense recovered a fumble and brought it back for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-6 and 1-2 in district. They travel down the road to Malakoff this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.