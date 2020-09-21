EUSTACE – The Boneyard was packed Friday night as the Eustace Bulldogs rolled to a Homecoming victory against the Scurry Rosser Wildcats.
The Bulldog defense started things off when Wyatt Farmer intercepted a Wildcat pass setting up the Dogs for their first scoring opportunity.
The Bulldogs scored their first of six touchdowns when quarterback Paxton Schwartz connected with wide receiver Christian Case on a 24-yard strike.
The Bulldogs dominated the first half scoring 37 unanswered points.
The Wildcats caught a little momentum in the second half scoring two touchdowns but were unable to execute against a swarming Bulldog defense.
Wildcats quarterback Tanner Vaughn threw two touchdowns on the night. The first was to wide receiver Jaxon Jonas and the second to wide receiver Rowdy Miller.
Bulldog quarterback Schwartz scored three rushing touchdowns on the night while Bulldog running back Ish Maltos found paydirt twice. In the end the Bulldogs burned up the turf leading to their second win of the season 43-13.
