The Eustace Bulldogs traveled to Palestine on Friday to take on the Westwood Panthers.
After a defensive first half, the Panthers led 6-0 at halftime. After Westwood put together two touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 20-0, Eustace jumped on the board with a rushing touchdown and trailed 20-7. However, Westwood kept their foot on the pedal and pulled away for the 33-7 victory, sending the Bulldogs to a two-game losing streak.
Cooper Cates went 7-for-18 passing with 67 yards and an interception and had a great night on the ground as he led rushers with 14 attempts for 134 yards and the lone Bulldog touchdown.
Paxton Schwartz led receivers with three catches for 47 yards.
The Bulldog defense recovered a fumble and recorded an interception.
The Bulldogs drop to 1-2 and look to bounce back as they continue their road trip to Groesbeck this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
