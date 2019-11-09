The Eustace Bulldogs hosted the Madison Trojans for a district contest as the Bulldogs sought a playoff spot.
Madison led 21-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 early in the second before Charles Spencer's 2-yard touchdown run cut the lead 28-6 with the missed extra point.
However, the Trojans were in control the entire night as they cruised to the 67-14 victory, ending the Bulldogs' season.
Eustace put up 256 yards of total offense, with all of it coming from the running game. Charles Spencer led with 13 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown while Jake Haney also had a touchdown on 12 carries for 56 yards.
The Bulldogs finish the year with a record of 2-8 and 1-4 in district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.