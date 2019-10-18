The Eustace Bulldogs traveled to Dallas on Friday and faced the Life Oak Cliff Lions in a district matchup.
The Lions got out to a fast start and had the commanding 27-0 lead at halftime. The Bulldog offense outscored Life in the third quarter, 6-0, to trail 27-6, and put up two touchdowns in the fourth, but the Lions scored 13 points to keep their distance and pull away for the 40-20 victory.
The Bulldogs fall to 1-6 and 0-2 in district. They will host Dallas A+ Academy next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
