The Eustace Bulldogs traveled to Groesbeck on Friday night to face the Goats.
The Bulldogs were looking for their first victory since Week 1 and hoped to snap their two-game skid.
The Goats controlled the first half and led 28-13 at the break. The Bulldogs were able to put together a 15-6 scoring run in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Eustace dropped their third straight game, 34-28.
Christian Case went 6-for-13 passing with with two touchdowns on 198 yards. Case also led rushers with two touchdowns on 13 carries for 80 yards.
Eustace's rushing attack combined for 305 yards. Charles Spencer had nine carries for 49 yards and Marquavius Griffin had 29 yards on 12 carries.
The offense put up 356 total yards and converted 13 first downs.
The Bulldogs drop to 1-3 and host the Hillsboro Eagles this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
