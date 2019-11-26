2019 Budke Serna Classic

It’s Thanksgiving week! Are you in the mood for some college hoops after you’ve had your fill of Turkey Day essentials, like turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole?
Then come on out to Cardinal Gym at TVCC this Friday and Saturday for the annual Budke/Serna Thanksgiving Classic!
This tournament features no shortage of great teams, with a total of three ranked squads: your third-ranked Lady Cardinals, the No. 16 Odessa Lady Wranglers and the No. 22 Grayson Lady Vikings.
The undefeated Lady Cards (8-0) will face Odessa Friday at 1 p.m. and Hill on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Odessa game will be a rematch of the Midland WNIT opener, which TVCC won on Nov. 21.
Come on out this weekend and support our Lady Cardinals and these other great teams!
After the classic, the Lady Cardinals resume play at Jacksonville on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. and open Region XIV play at Angelina on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
