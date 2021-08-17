GLADEWATER – The Brownsboro Bears traveled to Gladewater on a humid Friday night at Jack V. Murphy Stadium.
Most people don’t realize that you don’t win scrimmages, you improve and work on plays, checking out players. The only loss would be injuries and both teams had key players get hurt. Praying they were only minor hurts.
Brownsboro new head coach Lance Connot stated,”We were so glad to hit another team, and not our own players. We feel like we had a ton of bright spots, both on defense and offense. We also, know we have plenty of work to be ready for Athens in the Highway 31 Championship, two weeks from today.” He also, expressed how fired up he was to be coaching in Brownsboro.
The scrimmage was all controlled play, with each team getting eight, ten, or twelve plays to run at a time. There were no running quarters or halves.
Each team would have a certain amount of plays on offense while the other team was on defense. Then they would switch who was on offense or defense. Each team played with high intensity.
The first set of plays for both sides was dominated by the defenses. In fact Brownsboro’s middle linebacker Ja’Tavien Sessions had a touchdown interception, but scrimmage rules stop all defensive turnovers.
During the plays between the seconds, Gladewater scored twice and Brownsboro scored once on a long pass from Jaxyn Rogers to Landon Hayter. Both groups of Bears had some bright moments, especially on defense.
During the second set of first team plays, Gladewater’s Wilson hit Lewis on a long touchdown pass. Lane Epperson for Brownsboro came back and GeKyle Baker made a tremendous catch for a touchdown.
Overall I think both coaching staff’s would be pleased. Gladewater scrimmages Daingerfield next week, and Brownsboro has Silsbee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.