On an extremely warm Thursday night in Nacogdoches, the Bears of Brownsboro and the Tigers of Silsbee scrimmaged.
“Both teams got after it and I felt our #1’s played well against the pre-season #3 team in 4-A,” stated Bears head coach Greg Pearson.
The Bears moved the ball into Tiger territory during the first 12 controlled plays but didn’t score.
The Tigers did the same but passed for the only score.
The second groups ran 8 plays, with the Bears not scoring, and the Tigers scoring twice on a long pass and a long run. That concluded the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
The two teams then played two quarters of real football. The Bears took the opening kickoff and marched 77 yards, in 8 minutes for a score. Cole Williams ran 21 yards behind some great blocking, for the touchdown. Jorge Vicente kicked the extra point. During the drive, Gage Wehrmann had three long runs. Ty McKenzie also ran hard.
The Tigers took the ball and had a possible touchdown knocked down by Bear Shayden Jennings. That concluded the first quarter.
The Tigers took the second quarter kickoff and methodically took it down the field running the football.
However, they tried Jennings again on a pass, only to have Jennings intercept it at the four yard line. The Bears ran off about five minutes of time before being forced to punt with 4:15 left in the quarter.
The Tigers took the ball down inside the ten yard line and scored on a quarterback sneak. After the extra point it was tied 7-7.
“The best thing was that we kept getting better as the scrimmage progressed and no injuries that I know of,” exclaimed Pearson.
In the freshmen and junior varsity portion of the scrimmage, the 9th Grade Bears outscored the Tigers 4-1. The JV Bears were outscored 0-2.
Next Friday, the Bears will open the season as they host the Athens Hornets, in the Second Annual Highway 31 Championship.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
