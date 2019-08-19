Defense was the order of play during Brownsboro and Gladewater’s scrimmage Saturday in Gladewater.
The first groups controlled 24 plays and ended knotted up 0-0. In the second group of controlled 24 plays, with many reserves playing, Gladewater scored on a 25 yard touchdown pass from DJ Allen to Zoe Campbell.
Following a short water break, the two teams engaged in a half of regulation football.
The Gladewater Bears showed why they are a top ten ranked team.
They scored twice while holding Brownsboro scoreless. Allen passed for two more scores. Campbell caught his second touchdown and Marcos Rocha caught the other pass.
During the scrimmage Brownsboro got strong play offensively and defensively from Cole Williams, Ty McKenzie, Dakota Harmon, and Alonzo Welch. For Gladewater, Robbie Hodges had a huge interception, and Zach Tyeskie and Eli Kates anchored the D line.
Both teams have the playoff look the coaches want.
Ninth grade tied 1-1, while the JV squads tied 0-0. Brownsboro next plays Silsbee in Nacogdoches Thursday.
