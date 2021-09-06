BROWNSBORO – The Brownsboro Bearettes picked up three quality wins in volleyball action last weekend.
On Friday, the Bearettes (13-5) defeated Fairfield in five sets by the scores of 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 15-11.
During the Cathy McCarthy Invitational Tournament, Brownsboro beat Kilgore 25-15, 25-27 and 25-15.
They also defeated the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs 26-24, 23-25 and 15-12.
In the win over Fairfield, they were led by Allie Cooper with 22 kills, 12 digs, 4 points and 4 blocks, Lindsey Bersano with 23 points and 38 assists, Khayla Garrett with 27 digs, 8 points, 8 kills, Rilee Cawthorn with 14 digs and 3 points, Madison Hernandez with 18 digs and Khyra Garrett with 15 digs and 4 kills.
In the win over Kilgore, Cooper had 10 kills, 7 points and 6 blocks, Rinehart with 24 assists and 6 points, Bersano with 6 points, 3 digs and 1 kill, Tiykeah McKenzie with 7 points and 1 kill and Khayla Garrett with 13 points, 8 kills and 9 digs.
In the win over Edgewood, Cooper had 15 kills and 7 points, Rinehart had 24 assists and 4 points, McKenzie had 6 points and 2 kills and Khayla Garrett had 6 points and 2 kills.
Brownsboro returns to action Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Palestine HS.
