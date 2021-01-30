BROWNSBORO – The Brownsboro Bears improved to 9-7 overall and 4-3 in District 14-4A play with a 53-42 victory over the Wills Point Tigers Friday in Wills Point.
Brownsboro was led by Aidan Hardin and Gekyle Baker with 15 points each. Michael Fitzgerald and Malik English added eight points each, while Hayden Woods had five and Ty Tillison had two points.
Wills Point was led by Nathan Allen with 13, Kody Alexander and Tyler Dryman with 10 each and Jaylen Asher with seven. Seth Resnick scored two points for the Tigers.
Brownsboro continues district play Tuesday at home against the Canton Eagles. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
BROWNSBORO (53) – Aidan Hardin 15, Gekyle Baker 15, Michael Fitzgerald 8, Malik English 8, Hayden Woods 5, Ty Tillison 2.
WILLS POINT (42) – Nathan Allen 13, Kody Alexander 10, Tyler Dryman 10, Jaylen Asher 7, Seth Resnick 2.
Records: Brownsboro 9-7 overall (4-3 in district). Wills Point: 2-4 in district.
Sub-Varsity score: Brownsboro JV Blue 49-36.
Next Game: Brownsboro vs. Canton at Brownsboro High School Tuesday Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
