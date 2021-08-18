BROWNSBORO – The Brownsboro Bearettes defeated Eustace in four sets Tuesday by scores of 21-25, 25-16, 25-10 and 25-21.
This improves Brownsboro’s season record to 5-2 overall. They are scheduled to travel to play Scurry-Rosser Friday at 4:30 p.m. beginning with the varsity.
Brownsboro was led by Allie Cooper with 21 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Khayla Garrett had four kills, 11 service points, 14 digs and three blocks.
Riley Cawthorn had three kills and six service points, Khyra Garrett had two kills, 12 service points and one block.
Rilee Rinehart had 36 assists and 10 service points, Madison Hernandez had six service points and seven digs, Lindsey Bersano had 12 digs and Emily Eaton had 10 digs.
