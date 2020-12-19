It was a Top 20 showdown at Athens Gymnasium Friday between the No. 4-ranked Brownsboro Bearettes and No. 19-ranked Athens Lady Hornets.
The Brownsboro Bearettes left Athens with a 53-31 victory over the Lady Hornets to remain undefeated on the year.
The No. 4-ranked Brownsboro Bearettes are 14-0 overall and 2-0 in District 14-4A play.
With the loss, the No. 19-ranked Athens Lady Hornets are 10-3 overall and 0-1 in District 14-4A play. The contest against Van on Tuesday was postponed due to quarantine.
Athens returns to action Tuesday against Irving Nimitz in Irving. They will then begin a three-game road trip starting Monday, Dec. 28 at Crandall.
The two teams had a competitive first half as Brownsboro went in the locker room with a 23-17 lead. They were led by Paris Miller with seven points.
Following an 11-9 lead by Athens on a layup by Tori Williams off an assist by Mimi McCollister, Brownsboro went on a 14-6 lead the remainder of the second quarter with strong defense.
They took their biggest lead of the first half at 20-17 as Kentoya Woods found Miller for the basket with 2:55 remaining.
In the third quarter, Brownsboro continued putting on the pressure as they outscored Athens, 19-3, to take a 42-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
McCollister led the way for Athens with a game-high 24 points, while Williams added seven to account for the Lady Hornets scoring.
Brownsboro was led by MeKhayia Moore with 15 points. Miller had 14 and Woods with nine. Rebecca Rumbo, Allie Cooper, Bayli Hooker and Tori Hooker had two points each.
BROWNSBORO (53) – Rebecca Rumbo 2, Mekhayia Moore 15, Allie Cooper 2, Bayli Hooker 2, Kentoya Woods 9, Paris Miller 14, Tori Hooker 2.
ATHENS (31) – Mimi McCollister 24, Tori Williams 7.
FREE THROWS – Brownsboro 5-17; Athens: 6-14.
RECORDS: Brownsboro 14-0, 2-0; Athens 10-3, 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.