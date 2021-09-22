The Brownsboro Bearettes wrapped up non-district play with a straight set victory over Rusk Tuesday in Brownsboro.
The Bearettes (16-5) won by scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-18.
Brownsboro opens up district play Friday at 4:30 p.m. as they varsity plays the Athens Lady Hornets at home.
Leading the way for the Bearettes was Allie Cooper with 19 kills, 9 points and 2 blocks, Khayla Garrett with 21 points, 12 digs and 4 kills, Rilee Rinehart with 31 assists, 5 points and 1 kill and Madison Hernandez with 14 digs.
Lindsey Bersano added 11 digs, 4 points and 1 kill, Khyra Garrett had 4 kills, 2 points and 1 dig, Tori Hooker had 2 points, 2 digs and 1 kill and Riley Cawthon added 4 digs.
