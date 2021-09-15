PALESTINE – The Brownsboro Bearettes swept the Palestine Ladycats Tuesday in Palestine.
Brownsboro (14-5) won by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-14.
The Bearettes return to action against Quitman beginning with varsity at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home.
In the win over Palestine, they were led by Rilee Rinehart with six points and 23 assists, Khyra Garrett
with one point, four kills and four digs and Lindsey Bersano with 12 digs and four points.
Tiykeah McKenzie had seven points and one kill, Riley Cawthon had eight digs and three points, Tori Hooker had eight points and two kills and Allie Cooper had eight points, 12 kills and two digs.
Madison Hernandez had eight digs and Khayla Garrett had two points, four kills and eight digs.
