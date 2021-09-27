BROWNSBORO – The Brownsboro Bearettes defeated the Athens Lady Hornets in straight sets to start District 14-4A play Friday.
Brownsboro won by scores of 25-11, 25-6 and 25-6.
The Bearettes (17-6 overall, 1-0) return to action Tuesday at Wills Point. Games are set to begin at 5 p.m.
Leading the way in the win over Athens were Allie Cooper with 14 points, 14 kills and 2 blocks, Rilee Rinehart with 31 assists, 14 points and 1 kill, Khayla Garrett with 7 points, 7 digs, 6 kills and 1 block and Tori Hooker with 9 points and 5 kills.
Khyra Garrett had 9 points and 2 kills, Lindsey Bersano had 6 digs, Riley Cawthon and 5 digs and 1 kill and Madison Hernandez had 7 digs.
