BROWNSBORO – The Brownsboro Bears and Bearettes took care of business over the Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets Tuesday at home.
In the girls game, the No. 10-ranked Bearettes swept the season series from Athens winning 51-32. In the nightcap, the Bears snapped a three-game winning streak for the Hornets with a 61-43 victory.
The Lady Hornets return to action Friday on the road at Van. Tipoff for the game is set for 6:15 p.m. The Hornets are open Friday and return to action Tuesday at home against Canton.
Brownsboro is at home Friday as the Bearettes have a make-up game with Wills Point, while the Bears face the Van Vandals.
LADY HORNETS
Brownsboro 51, Athens 32
In the rematch between the two teams, the Bearettes jumped out to a quick 15-5 lead after the first quarter against the Lady Hornets.
The No. 19-ranked Lady Hornets never held the lead during the game due to a tough Bearettes defense throughout the night.
Brownsboro (18-1 overall, 5-0 in district play) held the Lady Hornets in check as only four players for Athens scored. Athens was led by senior Mimi McCollister with 16 points. Tori Williams had eight, Karlie Cook had seven and McKenzie Hair had one point.
Brownsboro was led by Paris Miller with a game-high 16 points, while Mekhayia Moore had 11, Kentoya Woods had 10, Khyra Garrett had seven, Khyla Garrett had five and Tori Hooker had two points.
Athens was able to get the deficit to within seven at 21-14 midway through the second quarter as Cook drained a jumper.
Brownsboro got the lead back up to 10 at 24-14 as Cooper found Hooker for the layup with just under two minutes in the half.
In the second half, the Bearettes continued to pressure the Lady Hornets and held a 15 point lead at 35-20 on a rebound basket by Woods midway through the third quarter.
In the final frame, the Bearettes outscored Athens 7-2 for the 51-32 finale.
The loss against Brownsboro snapped a four-game winning streak for the Lady Hornets.
Athens (15-6 overall, 5-2 in District 14-4A play) lost the first contest between the two teams, 53-31, on Dec. 18 in Athens.
ATHENS (32) – Mimi McCollister 16, Tori Williams 8, McKenzie Hair 1, Karlie Cook 7.
BROWNSBORO (51) – Mekhayia Moore 11, Kentoya Woods 10, Paris Miller 16, Tori Hooker 2, Khyra Garrett 7, Khyla Garrett 5.
HORNETS
Brownsboro 61, Athens 43
The final game of the night was a hard fought affair in the first 16 minutes of action as the Bears held a 30-27 lead heading into the halftime break.
Athens held a 10-9 lead with 1:26 remaining in the opening quarter as Athens senior Derek Killingsworth had an old fashioned 3-point play on a rebound basket.
The Bears would take a 14-10 lead into the second quarter on baskets by Gekyle Baker and Malik English. The basket by English came on a fast break layup with no time on the clock.
In the second quarter, the two teams continued to trade the lead with Brownsboro holding only a four-point lead during the quarter. That lead came on a 3-pointer as Lane Epperson drilled the shot off an assist from Hayden Woods with 3:15 remaining.
Woods gave Brownsboro the 30-27 lead on a 3-pointer with no time remaining in the second quarter. He finished the game with 16 points to tie game-high honors with Baker.
In the second half, the Bears defense held Athens to under 10 points scoring in each quarter for the blowout victory.
Athens got to within one point midway in the third quarter at 32-31 on baskets by Jaden Crane and Killingsworth with 4:55 remaining.
Crane finished with 13 points, while Killingsworth had five. Athens had 11 points from Connor Woodard, while Jorien Ray had five, Connor Clay had four, Jonte Johnson had three and Eli Rincon had two.
Aidan Hardin added 10 for Brownsboro, while English had nine, Epperson had eight and Aiden Green had two points.
The Hornets are now 6-8 overall and 3-2 in District 14-4A play.
In sub-varsity action, the Brownsboro JV Blue team won 88-57, while the JV Gold team won 46-40 over Athens.
ATHENS (43) – Jaden Crane 13, Connor Woodard 11, Derek Killingsworth 5, Jorien Ray 5, Connor Clay 4, Jonte Johnson 3, Eli Rincon 2.
BROWNSBORO (61) – Gekyle Baker 16, Hayden Woods 16, Aidan Hardin, 10, Malik English 9, Lane Epperson 8, Aiden Green 2.
Next Game - Brownsboro vs Van at Brownsboro, Friday Jan. 22nd at 7:30 p.m. Athens is open Friday.
