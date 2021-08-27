It was a doubleheader sweep for the Brownsboro Bears over the Athens Hornets to open the regular season Thursday at Bruce Field.
In the opening game, the Athens JV White lost to Brownsboro Gold 34-8, while the Athens JV Maroon lost to Brownsboro Blue team 14-8.
Athens returns to action Thursday as they travel to Waxahachie to face the Life Mustangs. The JV White game is set for 5 p.m., with the JV Maroon game scheduled for around 7 p.m.
JV White
Brownsboro 34, Athens 8
Brownsboro opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a nice drive capped off by a three yard run from Greyson Adams for the 6-0 lead. The Bears went for two and converted as Mason Ray pounded it in with 7:15 remaining for the 8-0 lead.
The Hornets would tie the game at 8 with 1:24 remaining in the opening quarter as Mason Shelton scored from three yards out. Shelton would then score the two-point conversion.
In the second quarter, Ray had two long runs to give the Bears a 22-8 lead at the half. His second run came on an 84-yard run as Adams ran in the two-point conversion with 1:30 remaining.
In the second half, Brownsboro added another touchdown run as Javarius Bell rumbled in from two yards out for the 28-8 lead. The Bears went for two but failed with 4:16 remaining.
The final touchdown came with 5:27 remaining in the fourth on a 53 yard run. The Bears went for two, but missed the conversion for the 34-8 finale.
JV Maroon
The two teams battled to a scoreless first quarter before Athens opened the scoring in the second.
With 5:35 remaining before the half, Marco Castiglione scored from nine yards out for the 6-0 lead. The Hornets went for two as Charlie Fulton ran in the conversion and the 8-0 lead.
Brownsboro would answer back to tie the game at 8 heading into halftime.
Jordan Stidham found Justice Allen on a 19-yard touchdown with 1:51 remaining. Stidham would run in the conversion.
After a scoreless third quarter, Brownsboro put the nail in the coffin with 7:11 left in regulation.
The Bears scored on a three yard run, but failed on the conversion for the 14-8 finale.
