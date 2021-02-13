GRAND SALINE -- The Brownsboro Bearettes finally started their playoff run with a huge Bi-District win over the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes. After two cancelations, the final score of 98-36 propelled the Bearettes into the second round of the 4-A, region II playoffs.
Jeremy Durham, Brownsboro head coach stated; “We have been pointing our whole season to play our best in the playoffs. We will need to keep improving, and play better, to reach our goal. We are really happy to win. “
The first quarter was close at 20-14, in favor of Brownsboro, but the onslaught was fixin to engulf the Lady Foxes. Steals and team play were just too much for Caddo Mills.
Mekhayia Moore, Kentoya Woods, and Paris Miller were all in double figures scoring before halftime. Super subs, the Hooker sisters, and the birthday Garrett twins, wore down the Foxes. The Bearettes out scored Caddo Mills 31-7 in the second quarter, to have a huge 54-21 lead going into the second half.
For the game Moore led her team in steals with six. Bayli and Tori Hooker contributed four steals apiece. Woods had nearly ten rebounds, but Allie Cooper and Miller had six boards themselves. The most impressive aspect of the Bearettes game was their unselfish play. Nine different players had assists led by Cooper and Tori Hooker with five assists apiece.
Since the ball game was not really in doubt after the first half, the Bearettes played everyone in the second half and finished with a 98-36 victory. The Lady Foxes had some great three point shooters, but were hardly open enough to be able to make a run.
Bearettes 23 31 20 21 98
Foxes. 14 7 7 6 36
Brownsboro:Woods-18,Moore-15, Miller-20, Cooper-7,Warren-2,Khyra Garrett-15, Bayli Hooker-9, Soong-5, Tori Hooker-2, Khayla Garrett-4.
Caddo Mills: Reynolds-5, Gonner-10, Richardson-10, Spencer-5, Neal-2, Helmberger-2, Forga-2.
3 pointers: CM: Reynolds-1, Gonner-3, Richardson-3, Spencer-1; BB:Miller-4, Garrett-1
The #7 state ranked Bearettes (24-1)will continue the season against Liberty-Eylau at a time and place dictated by the weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.