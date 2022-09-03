First home game jitters turned into a victory lap at Bear Stadium. The Brownsboro Bears defeated the Fairfield Eagles 43-20.
Head Coach Lance Connot explained,”Our effort was great. We still have a few things to clear up, and when we start clicking on all cylinders, we’ll be pretty good. I was pleased with our run defense, because that Martin kid is a hard nosed, tough runner. We’re looking forward to competing against Mabank. “
The first half was an offensive show by the Bears. Antrone Campbell scored first from three yards out. Following a defensive stop, Jaxyn Rogers hit Gekyle Baker for a 58 yard touchdown. Chris Sosa kicked both extra points,for a 14-0 Bears lead.
The Bears started off the second quarter airing out another touchdown. Rogers hit Dylan Downey for 39 yards and the Bears third touchdown. Rogers passed to Beau Hardin for the two point conversion. This upped the Brownsboro lead to 22-0.
The Eagles came back to score on a 49 yard touchdown pass from Cameron Cockerell to Jonathan Garcia. The extra point was kicked by Garcia, and the new score was 22-7.
Except for the one touchdown drive, the Bears played exceptional defense. The Bears had one more drive to the two yard line of Fairfield, but were denied a touchdown to close out the half.
Defensively,Outstanding players for the Eagles in the first half, were Julio Roque, Jacorey Daniels, Braiden Barrett, and Eli Martin. Playing well for the Bears, in the opening stanza, defensively, were Tanner Ackerman, Levi Oliver, Logan McKinney, Payton Stephenson, Hardin, and Kaden King. These players played well all night.
As usual, the Bears Band and Drill Teams performed outstandingly. The BISD teachers were also honored for their solid contributions to our schools and community.
In the second half Vincent Chancellor caught a 39 yard pass from Rogers. Sosa drilled the pat to up the score to 29-7. Martin ran 48 yards for the second Eagle touchdown, and Garcia kicked the extra point to run the score to 29-14.
Downey, then caught his second touchdown pass. The downfield blocking by Landon Hayter and Baker was tremendous for this 53 yard pass from Rogers. Sosa again made the extra point. The score improved the Bears lead to 36-14.
The Eagles wouldn’t go down quietly and Martin scored from the one yard line. The extra point was blocked with the score now registering at 36-20.
The Eagles were driving again when McKinney stepped in front of an errant Fairfield pass, for the Bears third interception of the night. The Bears Stephenson and Anthony Cuellar had the other two critical interceptions. On the next play Campbell burst 63 yards for his second touchdown. Sosa’s extra point made the final score 43-20.
The Bears (1-1) travel to Mabank next Friday. Fairfield (0-2) will host Madisonville Friday.
