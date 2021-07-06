The Brownsboro Bears face another tough task heading into the 2021 season according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.
In a very tough District 7-4A, Division II, new coach Lance Connot and the Bears are picked to finish fifth with district opponents in the Bullard Panthers, Canton Eagles, Mexia Black Cats and Van Vandals.
“Coming in, that is something to be expected,” Connot said. “Anytime there hasn’t been a great day of success in a couple of years and you throw in the aspect of adding a new coach, new staff and new schemes, it is to be expected. I have been through this before with this song and dance and we are just going to focus on improving on us and taking care of our business and everything else will take care of itself.”
Connot looks to improve on a 1-7 season from a year ago, when his Bears open the season Aug. 27 at Bear Stadium against the Athens Hornets. Connot has been recognized as a Top 40 under 40 coach, along with Zac Harrell from Athens.
The Bears look to fill 14 lettermen spots due to graduation. They have only six offensive starters and six defensive starters returning.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine says newcomers at the skill positions should benefit from a veteran offensive line headed by C.J. Cofer and Ryan McGrill.
Other players to watch are athlete Kyle Nichols, wide receiver Jackson Epperson and sophomore wideout GeKyle Baker
On the defensive side, fans can expect to see big things out of Nichols and Aiden Hardin and Baker in the secondary.
The district favorite is the No. 23-ranked Van Vandals, follow by the Mexia Black Cats, Canton Eagles and Bullard Panthers in district play.
The Eagles are set to scrimmage the Hornets Aug. 19 at Bruce Field at 7 p.m.
You can read more about the Brownsboro Bears in Fanfare, which is scheduled to be released around Aug. 27. Fanfare is the preview magazine published by the Athens Daily Review highlighting all of the teams in the Henderson County area.
On Thursday, we will take a look at predictions for the Eustace Bulldogs, Malakoff Tigers and Kemp Yellowjackets. The four-part series will wrap up Saturday with a look at the Trinidad Trojans.
The last remaining team in Henderson County in the Cross Roads Bobcats, who are not in a district for this season as they have went to an outlaw schedule.
NOTE: The summer edition of Texas Football, featuring players from the Texas A&M defense, is on sale at book stores, mass merchandisers and supermarkets throughout the state.
