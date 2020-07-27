The Brownsboro Bears face another tough task heading into the 2020
season according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.
In a very tough District 7-4A, Division II, the Bears are picked to
finish fifth with district opponents in the Bullard Panthers, Canton
Eagles, Mexia Black Cats and Van Vandals.
Brownsboro coach Greg Pearson looks to improve on a 2-8 season from a
year ago, when his Bears open the season Aug. 28 at Bruce Field against
the Athens Hornets.
The Bears look to fill 19 lettermen spots due to graduation. They have
only four offensive starters and three defensive starters returning.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine says newcomers at the skill
positions should benefit from a veteran offensive line headed by
Christian Tristan.
Another player to watch is top returning rusher in Marcos Molina and
quarterback Lane Epperson. Running back Ty McKenzie will help Molina in
the Bears backfield.
On the defensive side, fans can expect to see big things out of
Ja'tavien Sessions and Shayden Jennings in the secondary.
The district favorite is the Van Vandals, follow by the Black Cats,
Panthers and Eagles in district play.
Van comes in ranked No. 16 in the top 25 rankings by the magazine, while
the Black Cats are ranked No. 22 in the poll.
The Eagles are set to scrimmage the Hornets Aug. 20 in Canton at 7 p.m.
You can read more about the Brownsboro Bears in Fanfare, which is
scheduled to be released around Aug. 27. Fanfare is the preview magazine
published by the /Athens Daily Review/ highlighting all of the teams in
the Henderson County area.
On Thursday, we will take a look at predictions for the Eustace
Bulldogs, Malakoff Tigers and Kemp Yellowjackets. The three-part series
will wrap up Saturday with a look at the Trinidad Trojans.
The last remaining team in Henderson County in the Cross Roads Bobcats
are not in a district for the next two seasons as they have went to an
outlaw schedule.
/Note: The 61st edition of Texas Football, featuring SMU quarterback
Shane Buechele, is on sale at book stores, mass merchandisers and
supermarkets throughout the state.
