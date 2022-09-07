Brownsboro invades Mabank, Friday

A non-district game involving two local 4A schools is one of the top matchups on the Friday slate.

The Mabank Panthers entertain the Brownsboro Bears in a battle of two teams looking to gain momentum before district games begin.

Mabank was off last week, after dropping the opener to Bullard, 28-22. Coach Zach Hudson’s Panthers had a productive all-around performance from Jayden Rogers in the game. Rogers ran eight times for 45 yards and hauled in three receptions for 78 yards.

The Bears opened with a 34-28 loss to Athens, but after a slow start have been sharp on offense. Quarterback Jaxyn Rogers is throwing for 344 yards per game in his first two starts of the season, putting him ahead of his pace for last year when the passed for more than 2,900.

Antrone Campbell is the leading rusher for Brownsboro, with 83 years per game. His 63 yard run in the Bears 43-20 thumping of Fairfield was one of the highlights of a big offensive night.

Brownsboro’s leading receiver, Gekyle Baker grabbed a 57 yard pass for a touchdown in the Fairfield game. He had a 40-yard grab for a score against Athens at Bruce Field.

In other action, Henderson County unbeaten, Cross Roads is at home against Bruceville-Eddy. The Waco area team enters after dropping their first two games. On Aug. 26, they lost to Hico, 45-6. Last week was a home loss to Florence.

Bruceville-Eddy is only averaging 185.5 yards-per-game on offense, mostly on the ground. Their leading ball-carrier is 148 pound Nicholas Boaz.

Cross Roads won easily in their opener, 54-18 against All-Saints. Last week the Bobcats pulled the game out of the fire in the final moments, winning 24-22 over Meridian.

Eustace, opening at 2-0, travels to Blooming Grove in what could be a tough match-up for both teams. Blooming Grove, also comes in at 2-0, after rolling over Kemp last week 42-21.

Quitman comes to Kemp, Friday, as the Yellowjackets try to pick up their first win. Quitman has a strong running back, Mikey Pickering who’s averaging over 100 yards per game. He had three touchdowns in their win over Big Sandy. They lost their opener 20-18 at New Diana.

The Malakoff Tigers try to recover from the Grandview loss with a trip to Salado. Salado is a 4A Division II school that opened with wins over Rudder and Fredericksburg. They’re averaging points per game.

Trinidad takes to the road this week to meet Penelope. The Trojans are 0-2, while Penelope is 1-1. The website sixmanfootball.com favors Penelope in the game.