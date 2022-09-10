Henderson County rivals, Brownsboro and Mabank, fought tooth and nail for 48 minutes. In the end, the Panthers came out on top of the Bears 42-41.
"Offensively, we moved the ball well, and did some good things. Defensively, we made some great stops at the end, and a tremendous touchdown on the interception. We’ve got homecoming this week." , said Bears Head Coach Lance Connot.
The first half started with Brownsboro scoring on their third play from scrimmage. Jaxyn Rogers hit Dylan Downey on a 41-yard touchdown pass. The try for two failed, but the Bears led 6-0.
The Panthers came back on their first drive and scored from 28 yards out. Jayden Rogers ran in the touchdown, but the extra point was blocked. The score was tied 6-6 with only four minutes off the clock.
The Panthers stopped the Bears on the next possession, but Mabank took it right down the field following an interception and scored with 5:23 to go in the first quarter. Roger’s ran in the touchdown again from the 28-yard line. The extra point was blocked, but Mabank took their first lead 12-6. The Bears would not be denied and scored right before the end of the quarter. Antrone Campbell ran in the final 12 yards for the touchdown. Rogers hit Downey for the two-point conversion. The Bears had retained the lead 14-12.
Brownsboro stopped Mabank on their next possession due to an interception by Anthony Cuellar. The Bears drove it right down the field and scored on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Gekyle Baker. Chris Sosa kicked the point after for a 21-12 Brownsboro lead.
The Bears stopped the Panthers in their own territory but moved it right down the field with Baker making a highlight run after catching a pass from Rogers. The 35-yard touchdown pass and run was nullified by two personal fouls. The Bears then faced first and 40 with 24 seconds left in the half. That ended up being the final action of the half, with Brownsboro leading 21-12.
Outstanding players for the Panthers in the first half were Rogers, Cody Chapman, Racer McCullough, Aaron Roden, and the Panther offensive line.
Outstanding players for the Bears were Rogers, Baker, Downey, Campbell, Kaden King, and Tanner Ackerman. The Bears have missed five defensive starters out with injuries.
The second half started with offensive fireworks from Mabank. Rogers ran in his third touchdown. This run was for 35 yards. Noah Romero added the extra point to pull the Panthers within two points, 21-19.
Not to be outdone, the Bears took it right down the field, into Mabank territory. Campbell took it in from the 22-yard line for the touchdown. Sosa’s kick made it 28-19, in favor of the Bears.
Can you say DeJa'Vu? Mabank took about two minutes and Rogers scored his fourth rushing touchdown, from the 22-yard line. Romero’s kick brought the Panthers back to 28-26.
Can we say offensive explosion? After a seven-play drive, Campbell rushed for four yards and another touchdown. Sosa kicked the pat, and Brownsboro led 35-26.
Yes mam, just before the end of the third quarter, the Panthers scored again. Rogers fifth touchdown from the five-yard line made it closer. And Rogers two-point conversion ran the score to 35-34 Brownsboro, going into the fourth quarter.
Some crucial first down conversions guided the Bears on their way to Mabank territory. However, on the most crucial fourth down, on the Panthers ten-yard line, the Mabank defense stopped the Bears inches short of a first down.
The Bears did the same thing to the Panthers at the 26-yard line. With 4:20 left in the game, Mabank went for it on fourth and four. The Brownsboro defense stood up to the challenge, and regained possession.
The Bears made it down to the Panthers three-yard line, first and goal. At the 1:40 mark, the Bears went for it, fourth and goal from the seven. The Panthers stopped the play, but the Bears Levi Oliver ran in a 15-yard touchdown interception and Brownsboro now held a 41-34 lead with 1:05 left on the clock.
The Panthers were still not done. Rogers ran for 33 yards for his sixth touchdown. Chapman ran in the two-point conversion to put Mabank up 42-41. Heartbreaking for the Bears but exhilarating for the Panthers.
Outstanding players in the second half for Mabank were the same as the first half.
Bears who stood out in the second half were Beau Hardin, Carson Montgomery, and Vincent Chancellor, along with the gang from the first half Next week, Mabank (1-1) travels to Canton to take on the Eagles. The Bears (1-2) host Spring Hill for homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.