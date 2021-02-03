BROWNSBORO – The Brownsboro Bears dropped to 9-8 overall and 4-4 in District 14-4A play with a 51-31 loss to the Canton Eagles Tuesday.
Canton held a 34-11 lead at the intermission and never looked back in improving to 13-5 overall and 8-0 in district play.
Brownsboro was led by Aidan Hardin with 11 points. Gekyle Baker had eight, Aiden Green and Hayden Woods had four each and Malik English and Michael Fitzgerald had two each.
Canton was led by Chanston Prox with 15 points. JaBraylon Pickens had 12, Nick Fenner had nine, Braden Hawkins had six, Kam Shaw had four, Layne Etheridge had three and Ashton Gute had two points.
Brownsboro won the JV Blue game, 40-33 and the JV Gold game 39-33.
The Bears return to action Friday at home against the Mabank Panthers. The varsity game is scheduled to tip around 7:30 p.m.
CANTON (51) – Chanston Prox 15, Ja'Braylon Pickens 12, Nick Fenner 9, Braden Hawkins 6, Kam Shaw 4, Layne Etheridge 3, Ashton Gute 2.
BROWNSBORO (31) – Aidan Hardin 11, Gekyle Baker 8, Aiden Green 4, Hayden Woods 4, Malik English 2, Michael Fitzgerald 2.
RECORDS: Brownsboro: 9-8 overall (4-4 District); Canton: 13-5 overall (8-0 District).
Sub-Varsity Scores: Brownsboro JV Blue 40, Canton 33; Brownsboro Gold 39, Canton 33.
Next Game: Brownsboro vs. Mabank at Brownsboro High School, Friday Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
