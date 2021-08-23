SCURRY-ROSSER – The Brownsboro Bearettes defeated Scurry-Rosser in five sets Friday.
Brownsboro was down 0-2 before winning 20-25, 14-25, 25-19, 25-15 and 15-10.
The Bearettes return to action Tuesday at home against the Malakoff Lady Tigers.
In the win over Scurry-Rosser, they were led by Khyra Garrett with nine points, nine kills and 21 digs. Allie Cooper had eight points, 22 kills, 15 digs and three blocks, Lindsey Bersano had 17 points and 36 assists, Tiykeah McKenzie had two kills, five digs and three points.
Madison Hernandez had 14 digs and four points and Khayla Garrett had 10 points, five digs, four kills and two blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.