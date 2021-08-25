BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearetes defeated Malakoff in straight sets by the scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-5 Tuesday.
Allie Cooper led the way with 15 kills, three points, six digs and two blocks, Lindsey Bersano had eight points and 28 assists, Khyra Garrett had five points, five kills and 10 digs, Khayla Garrett had four points, three kills and five digs, Tori Hooker had eight points, three digs and one kill and Tiykeah McKenzie had five points, three kills and two digs.
Brownsboro is scheduled to play in the Edgewood Tournament Thursday and Saturday.
