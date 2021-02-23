After two cancellations, the schools couldn’t find a reasonable place to play, so they flipped a coin.
Brownsboro won the flip, and that proved instrumental in the Bears 59-48 victory. Caddo Mills has had a very successful football and basketball year.
The Bears were just a little more resilient and mistake free. The Bears hustled all night, but just couldn’t quite shake the Foxes until the fourth quarter.
Head Bears Coach Brent Smith said, “How about that game. Both teams got after it, but our dominance on the boards and scoring in the paint were huge. Man these guys have overcome so much, and saved their best for our last home game. Bi-District Champs; has a nice ring doesn’t it.”
The first half was a great show of team and individual basketball. Caddo Mills led at the half 27-24, but either team could have been leading.
Tyler Townley and Jason Thomason were dominant with 12 and nine points respectively. For the Bears, Malik English and Hayden Woods were electric. English had 10 points and Woods eight, but Gekyle Baker was a man on the boards with 10 rebounds. Rebounds and hustle kept this game close for the Bears.
The hustle and get after attitude by both teams had the crowd standing for most of the game. Just wish everyone could watch these two teams play.
In the second half the Bears out scored the Foxes 35-21. Four out of the five starters scored double figures for Brownsboro.
Baker was the only single digit scorer with seven points, but ended up with 19 rebounds and five steals, and nobody got easy buckets in the paint with Baker and Aiden Hardin. Hardin ended up with 11 points and 13 boards.
The leading scorers for the Bears were Michael Fitzgerald with 16 points and two three pointers, English with 13 points and two three pointers and Woods with 10 points and five assists.
Caddo Mills were led by Townley and Thomason with 20 and 12 points respectively. They did have six three pointers between them.
The Foxes season is over, but the Bears will play the winner of Lindale in the area game to be determined later.
