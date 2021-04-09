The Brownsboro Bears varsity track team won the District 14-4A championship Thursday in Wills Point.
Brownsboro had district champions in five events as Dallis Tate won the 100 meters, followed by Gekyle Baker winning the 200 meters.
Ja’Tavien Sessions won the shot put, while Isaiah Storr won the triple jump. The team of Storr, Tate, Vincent Chancellor and Baker won the 4 x 100 meter relay and 200 meter relay.
Storr finished second in the 200 meters, while Kyle Nichols was second in the discus. CJ Cofer was second in the shot put, while Baker was second in the high jump.
Shayden Jennings finished third in the pole vault, while Jose Torres was third in the 3200 meter run. Torres also qualified in the 1600 meters with a fourth place finish.
Chance Hooks missed out on regionals with a fifth place finish in the pole vault, while Jennings finished fifth in the triple jump.
Torres finished sixth in the 800 meters, while the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Jennings, Anthony Cuellar, Kyle Crawford and Brennan McGinnis finished sixth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.