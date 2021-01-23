BROWNSBORO – The Brownsboro Bears improved to 8-6 overall and 3-2 in District 14-4A play with a 48-39 victory over the Van Vandals Friday.
Brownsboro was led in scoring by Malik English with a game-high 14 points. Gekyle Baker had 11, Hayden Woods had eight, Michael Fitzgerald and Aidan Hardin had six each and Lane Epperson had three points.
Van (1-4 in district play) was led by KD Erksine with 11, Aiden Carter with nine, Luca Kozhev with six, Jackson Rainey and Jovonta Thomas with four each and Canon Rust with three points.
The two teams meet again Tuesday in Van with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
BROWNSBORO 48, VAN 39
VAN (39) – KD Erskine 11, Aiden Carter 9, Luca Kozhev 6, Jackson Rainey 4, Jovonta Thomas 4, Canon Rust 3.
BROWNSBORO (48) – Malik English 14, Gekyle Baker 11, Hayden Woods 8, Michael Fitzgerald 6, Aidan Hardin 6, Lane Epperson 3.
Records – Brownsboro 8-6 (District 3-2), Van 1-4 District
Sub Varsity Scores: Brownsboro JV Blue 48, Van 42; Van 30, Brownsboro JV Gold 29.
Next Game – Brownsboro at Van, Tuesday Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
