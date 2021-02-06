BROWNSBORO – The Brownsboro Bears have advanced to the postseason for the 10th consecutive year following a 47-45 victory Friday over the Mabank Panthers
The game between Brownsboro and Athens Tuesday will determine second place heading into the playoffs. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. at AHS Gymnasium.
In the win over Mabank, both teams were tied at 21 at halftime and 32-32 after three quarters.
Gekyle Baker led the way for the Bears with 17 points. Hayden Woods had 11, Michael Fitzgerald and Malik English had seven, Lane Epperson had three and Aiden Hardin had two points.
Mabank (2-6 in district) was led by Cade Wilson with 11 points. Landry Johnson had nine, Jaydon Reeder and Eli Pyle had six each, while Nathan Mulder had five. Caden Smith and Sean Henry added four points for the Panthers.
In sub-varsity action, the Brownsboro JV Gold won 44-30, while the JV Blue team won 40-36.
