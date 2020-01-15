First-year Lady Cardinal volleyball coach Aleah Hayes has announced Victoria Monteiro will be joining the program.
Monteiro, a 5-10 middle from Sao Paulo, Brazil, is a proven winner, having been a member of multiple championship teams in her high school and club careers. Among the titles are seven regional championships.
She is a product of Campos Salle High School in Sao Paulo.
“We are very excited to add Victoria to our spring roster as she brings athleticism, experience, strength, and a high IQ to our team in the middle position,” Hayes said. “As a middle, she is quick and able to attack and block with force.
“Victoria will have a great career here at TVCC.”
“I chose TVCC because I identified a lot with the team,” Monteiro said.
“I am very excited about this opportunity to play at TVCC, because I know that besides continuing to play on an excellent volleyball team, I can learn a new culture. I hope to have many achievements for TVCC.”
