Victoria Monteiro

5’10” middle Victoria Monteiro of Sao Paulo, Brazil is the latest addition to the TVCC volleyball program this week following the transfers of Maddie Van Dyke and Lauren Casey.

First-year Lady Cardinal volleyball coach Aleah Hayes has announced Victoria Monteiro will be joining the program.

Monteiro, a 5-10 middle from Sao Paulo, Brazil, is a proven winner, having been a member of multiple championship teams in her high school and club careers. Among the titles are seven regional championships.

She is a product of Campos Salle High School in Sao Paulo.

“We are very excited to add Victoria to our spring roster as she brings athleticism, experience, strength, and a high IQ to our team in the middle position,” Hayes said. “As a middle, she is quick and able to attack and block with force.

“Victoria will have a great career here at TVCC.”

“I chose TVCC because I identified a lot with the team,” Monteiro said.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to play at TVCC, because I know that besides continuing to play on an excellent volleyball team, I can learn a new culture. I hope to have many achievements for TVCC.”

