Mariah Souza, a 6-1 hitter, is the latest addition to the Lady Card volleyball program, first-year head coach Aleah Hayes announced Thursday.
The Sorocaba, Brazil native is a product of Sorocaba Education Organization, where she was a member of a regional championship team this past season. The last two years of her high school career saw her team twice finish third in the state tournament.
“We are excited to add Mariah to our spring roster, as she is a great teammate, eager to learn and grow, and brings athleticism and versatility to the team,” Hayes said. "She has the ability to attack from all positions. I look forward to her growth over the semester and her time at TVCC and know she will be successful.”
“I chose TVCC because it has the whole structure to give me new academic and athletic experiences,” Souza said.
“I am thankful to have this opportunity to represent the college and have a chance to be a champion. I can also reconcile this with my studies.”
