Hard to believe it’s the end of an era. Tom Brady, the most accomplished and arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, has a new destination.
He will be taking his talents to Tampa Bay and joining the Buccaneers. On Tuesday morning, Brady, who will turn 43 this upcoming season, announced that he was departing the New England Patriots after 20 seasons in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where he won six Super Bowls, the most by any player in NFL history, in nine appearances, all under the ownership of Bob Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.
I may have been a Cowboys fan since birth, but I vaguely remember when I was a kid and watching Brady win his first three Super Bowls in four years. That game-winning field goal by the one and only Adam Vinateiri against the Rams kickstarted one of the great dynasties in all of sports, including Alabama football under Nick Saban and the Spurs winning five NBA titles under coach Greg Popovich and Tim Duncan, with the latter four joined by Tony Parker and Manu Ginoblli.
Brady was the 199th overal pick in the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan, and he became a pupil under current QB Drew Bledsoe, who took New England to the Super Bowl against Brett Favre and the Packers a few years earlier. When Bledsoe went down during the 2001 season, Brady’s second year, it looked grim, but little did the Pats know that the young man out of Ann Arbor would take them to new heights.
For the next two decades, the Patriots became the team to beat for everyone, especially in the AFC conference.
Hours after announcing his departure from the Pats, he agreed on a deal that would pay him roughly $30 million a year to play under Bruce Arians and have tons of offensive skill players such as tight end O.J. Howard, wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and running back Ronald Jones.
With an offensive genius coach in Arians, who notably won Coach of the Year in Indianapolis as the interim coach taking over for Chuck Pogano, Brady has all the fixings that could help the Bucs break their playoff drought that dates back to 2007.
Tampa is hosting the Super Bowl this year, so why not try to break the curse and be the first host team to ever play in the big game.
With Brady leaving the AFC, it is officially time for East Texas native Patrick Mahomes to shine even brighter for the Kansas City Chiefs and run the conference. The former Whitehouse and Texas Tech star is looking to add even more hardware to his resume after winning a Super Bowl and the game’s MVP honor.
Yes, the Patriots may have had their controversies during the dynasty, from Spygate to Deflategate, and whether you love or hate Brady as a player, there is no denying what he has accomplished.
He may have not had a lot of help in his final season in New England, but this should be an opportunity to prove that he still has something left in the tank and begin a fresh new start down in Central Florida.
