Basketball

SUPERLATIVES

Coach of the Year — Don Enis, Malakoff

MVP — Elizhah Nezar, Rice

Offensive MVP — Klayton Copeland, Malakoff

Defensive MVP — Haydin Thomas, Malakoff

Sixth Man — Gabe Ocanas, Eustace

Newcomer — Mark Patek, Eustace

FIRST TEAM

Blooming Grove — Ethan Nors and Andrew Roberts

Eustace — Cooper Cates and Cooper Reeve

Malakoff — Andreas Garrett

Mildred — Creed Baker and Cody Hayes

Palmer — Gabe Bolden and Adrian Cisneros

Rice — Tanner Carlisle

Scurry — Gunner Hill and Terrell Blanton

SECOND TEAM

Blooming Grove — Timmy Hamilton

Eustace — Paxton Schwartz

Kemp — Klay Karl

Malakoff — Dedric Davis, Jay Mosley and Iverson Sparks

Mildred — Bishop Harris

Palmer — Carson Cisneros

Rice — Hayden Brown and Jakobe Jessie

Scurry — Jacob Holbrook and Jaxon Jonas

