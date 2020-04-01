SUPERLATIVES
Coach of the Year — Don Enis, Malakoff
MVP — Elizhah Nezar, Rice
Offensive MVP — Klayton Copeland, Malakoff
Defensive MVP — Haydin Thomas, Malakoff
Sixth Man — Gabe Ocanas, Eustace
Newcomer — Mark Patek, Eustace
FIRST TEAM
Blooming Grove — Ethan Nors and Andrew Roberts
Eustace — Cooper Cates and Cooper Reeve
Malakoff — Andreas Garrett
Mildred — Creed Baker and Cody Hayes
Palmer — Gabe Bolden and Adrian Cisneros
Rice — Tanner Carlisle
Scurry — Gunner Hill and Terrell Blanton
SECOND TEAM
Blooming Grove — Timmy Hamilton
Eustace — Paxton Schwartz
Kemp — Klay Karl
Malakoff — Dedric Davis, Jay Mosley and Iverson Sparks
Mildred — Bishop Harris
Palmer — Carson Cisneros
Rice — Hayden Brown and Jakobe Jessie
Scurry — Jacob Holbrook and Jaxon Jonas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.