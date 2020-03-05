SUPERLATIVES
Co-MVP — Hunter Hutchins, SR. Van and Cooper Smith, SR. Canton
OFFENSIVE MVP — Gage Wehrmann, SR. Brownsboro
DEFENSIVE MVP — Justice Collier, SR. Canton
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR — J'Braylon Pickens, SO. Canton
COACHES OF THE YEAR — Justin Burk, Canton and Dean McMullen, Van
FIRST TEAM
Athens — Rowdy Godwin, SR.
Brownsboro — Tylor Johnson, SR.
Canton — Leyton Tidwell, SR.
Mabank — Cade Bell, SR. and Conner Smith, SR.
Van — Austin Mitchell, SR., PJ Brooks, SR. and Javonta Thomas, JR.
Wills Point — Savion Kellum, SR.
SECOND TEAM
Athens — Conner Woodard, JR. and Derek Killingsworth, JR.
Brownsboro — Jarrod Hastings, JR.
Canton — Braden Hawkins, JR.
Mabank — Landry Johnson, JR. and Devyn Gibbs, SR.
Van — Jordan Jacobs, SR. and Reeve Hughes, SR.
Wills Point — Jaquez Thompson, SR.
HONORABLE MENTION
Athens — Grant Wood, SR.
Brownsboro — Malik English, SO., Colby Wood, SO. and Aidan Hardin, SO.
Canton — Nick Fenner, JR. and Chris Hobbs, SR.
Mabank — Gavin Scrimshire, SR., Grant Capehart, SR. and Caleb Goforth, SO.
Van — Aiden Carter, JR. and Luca Kozhev, SO.
Wills Point — Kash Adams, SR., Jacob Samford, SR., Coby Bennet, SR., Zane Coffman, SR. and Jaden Newton, SR.
ALL-ACADEMIC
Athens — Ethan Pace, SR., Ty Rayburn, SR., Connor Clay, JR., Derek Killingsworth, JR., Connor Woodard, JR. and Jaden Crane, FR.
Brownsboro — Gage Wehrmann, SR., Cole Williams, SR., Tylor Johnson, SR., Ty Tillison, SO. and Colby Wood, SO.
Canton — Jon Anderson, JR., Jett Baldwin, JR., Justice Collier, SR., Braden Hawkins, JR., Chris Hobbs, SR., Kavin Keller, JR., Nick Fenner, JR., Cooper Smith, SR., Leyton Tidwell, SR. and Caden Wiley, JR.
Mabank — Cade Bell, SR., Landry Johnson, JR., Nathan Mulder, JR., Grant Capehart, SR., Caden Smith, JR., Caleb Goforth, SO. and Josh German, JR.
Van — Hunter Hutchins, SR., Luca Kozhev, SO., Austin Mitchell, SR., Reeve Highes, SR., Javonta Thomas, JR., Aiden Carter, JR., Jackon Rainey, SO. and JJ Kellum
Wills Point — Kash Adams, SR., Jacob Sanford, SR., Coby Bennett, SR., Tyler Dryman, JR. and Jaden Newton, SR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.