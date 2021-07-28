BRYAN — New Deal’s Kyler Reed and Bosqueville’s Jason Ybarra shared player of the year honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team.
Reed batted .444 with 43 runs batted in to earn first-team honors at first base. He also had a 3-1 pitching record with a 2.39 earned run average with five saves to lead New Deal to the 2A title. Youens batted .506 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs to be a first-team outfielder. He also was 11-0 pitching with an 0.93 ERA.
Other TSWA 2A All-State selections are:
First team
Pitchers – Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Harley Patterson, New Deal, jr.; (tie) Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Relief pitcher – Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.
Catcher – Noah Rodriguez, New Deal, jr.
First baseman – Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Second baseman – Tanner Seeley, New Deal, sr.
Shortstop – Luke Williams, Thrall, sr.
Third baseman – Garrett Bright, Cayuga, sr.
Outfielders – John Youens, Bosqueville, soph.; Trenton Chenard, Weimar, sr.; Austin Alexander, Martin’s Mill, jr.
Designated hitter – Trevor Miller, Anson, jr.
Player of the year – (tie) Youens, Bosqueville; Reed, New Deal
Coach of the year – Jason Ybarra, New Deal
Second team
Pitchers – Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Jacob Davilla, Bosqueville, sr.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, jr.
Relief pitcher – Brady Henke, Weimar, soph.
Catcher – William Rauch, Smyer, sr.
First baseman – Ethan Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Second baseman – Kade Bruce, Crawford, soph.
Shortstop – Cade Boyer, Johnson City, jr.
Third baseman – Camden Hill, Bosqueville, jr.
Outfielders – Chase Weaver, Hamilton, soph.; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins, jr.; (tie) Jacob Hofauer, Falls City, sr.; and Deuce Garrett, Cushing, sr.
Designated hitter – Julian Ortiz, Premont, fr.
Third team
Pitchers – Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, sr.; Matthew Randall, Alto, sr.; and Tyler Spivey, Garrison, sr.
Relief pitcher – Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Bode Stewart, New Home, sr.; Noah Pena, Bosqueville, jr.
First baseman – Mason Hardy, Normangee, sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Trey Lopez, De Leon, jr.; Tryton Kruse, Garrison, soph.
Shortstop – Jordan Kelley, Refugio, jr.
Third baseman – (tie) Carter Hooser, Crawford, sr.; Jared Shimek, Shiner, sr.
Outfielders – Garrett Pearson, Crawford, sr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, sr.; (tie) Carter Pursley, Alto, soph.; Ayden Tomasek, Holland, sr.
Designated hitter – Jadan Henry, Cayuga, jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.