The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit will conclude the 2020 regular season on Sept. 30.
At that point, the top 15 in each event will advance to the Dec. 3-12 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington or the Nov. 6-7 Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kansas (in the Wichita area).
With all that in mind, world class competitors aggressively worked rodeos last week throughout the United States. Pro rodeos were held in Mineral Wells, Abilene and Buffalo. Competitors also saddled up in St. George, Utah; Gooding, Idaho; Nephi, Utah; Redmond, Oregon, and in other cities.
At the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Finale in Nephi, Josh Frost, a 2019 National Finals Rodeo qualifier, clinched event title with a two-ride score of 174.5 and earned $13,113, according to prorodeo.com. Though he was bucked off in the long round and did not earn a check at the Sept. 19 Xtreme Bulls Finale, three-time NFR qualifier Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett clinched the 2020 title on regular season earnings. Campbell finished No. 1 in the 2020 Xtreme Bulls Tour title race with $44,286.
Dustin Boquet, who has homes in Athens and in Bourg, Louisiana, finished seventh in the bull riding title race at the Xtreme Bulls Finale with an 87. He turned in the 87 in the first round, was bucked off in the final round, but finished seventh in the average with the one-ride score. Boquet is ranked No. 3 in the PRCA's 2020 bull riding title race. At this point, it's safe to say that he's secured a second trip to the National Finals.
At the Sept.16-19 Palo Pinto County Livestock Association Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Shelley Morgan, who has homes in Eustace and Canton, clinched the barrel racing title with a time of 15.91 seconds. Morgan was ranked No. 7 in the WPRA's 2020 world standings (released Sept. 22). At this point, it's safe to say that's she's earned a second National Finals berth.
Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico, tied for second in tie-down roping at the Mineral Wells rodeo with an 8.2. Mayfield also tied for seventh at the Abilene rodeo with an 8.4. Mayfield is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA 2020 tie-down roping world title race. He has secured a second consecutive trip to the National Finals.
At the Sept. 11-19 West Texas Fair Rodeo in Abilene, Colby Lovell, a Sam Houston State graduate who lives in Madisonville, and his partner, Paul Eaves, clinched the team roping title with a two-run time of 8.6 seconds. Lovell was ranked No. 4 in the PRCA's team roping heading world standings released Sept. 21. He has secured a seventh trip to the National Finals.
Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, finished fourth in the steer roping second round at the Abilene rodeo with an 8.8.
Cooper also clinched the tie-down roping the title at the Buffalo PRCA Pro Rodeo Presented by Bill Flick Ford with a 7.1. According to prorodeo.com, the 7.1 was the fastest tie-down roping time on the PRCA circuit last week (Sept. 14-20).
Cooper is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA's 2020 world all-around title race.
Trevor Brazile, a 25-time PRCA world champion from Decatur, came in third in the steer roping third round in Abilene with a 10.1. Brazile, who is semiretired, regularly competes in steer roping competitions. He's ranked No. 4 in the 2020 world title race.
Tickets to the 3-12 Wrangler National Finals in Arlington go on sale on Sept. 25, via texasrangers.com/NFR.
Bull rider killed
Rowdy Lee Swanson, an Oklahoma cowboy, was killed in a bull riding accident on Sept. 17 at the Mineral Wells rodeo. He was 20.
According to the PRCA, Swanson passed away on Sept . 17 following injuries sustained that night while competing. Swanson was bucked off of a bull named Gritty, which is owned by the Rafter G Rodeo Co. of Terrell.
Swanson, who is from Duncan, Oklahoma, is classified as a permit holder, which means that he was attempting to earn a PRCA membership card. He also was a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he was studying animal science.
Swanson's memorial service was Wednesday, Sept. 23, in Duncan.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Brendon Eldred of Sulphur, Oklahoma, clinched the title at the Unleash The Beast Tour stop in Des Moines, Iowa, and earned $33,585. During the final round on Sept. 20, Eldred turned in a 92.5 aboard a bovine named Crossover (Hodges/Shuler).
Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who is from Decatur, is ranked No. 1 in the PBR's 2020 world title race with 1,310 points. Joao Ricardo Vieira, another Brazilian who is from Decatur, is ranked No. 2 with 764.91.
The PBR's 2020 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 4-8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has written a rodeo column for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram over the past quarter-century. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.
