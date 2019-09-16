The Cross Roads Bobcats traveled to Hubbard on Friday to face the Jaguars.
The Jaguars ran out to a big lead that they would never relinquish as they handled the Bobcats, 49-6.
The Bobcat offense converted 11 first downs, went 2-for-3 on fourth down and created 150 yards of total offense, with the rushing attack recording another triple-digit game with 130 yards on 31 attempts. The lone score for the Bobcats was a six-yard touchdown run by Alex Marsten with thirty seconds in the third quarter.
Jacob Townson went 3-of-11 passing with 20 yards. Marsten led rushers with 20 attempts on 99 yards while Eli Wilson and eight carries for 42 yards.
Cross Roads' defense forced a fumble recovery.
The Bobcats drop to 0-3 and continue their road trip at Frost this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
