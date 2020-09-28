CROSS ROADS – The Cross Roads Bobcats did something Friday night that they haven’t been able to accomplish in three seasons.
The Bobcats coasted to a 46-0 shutout of the Atlas Rattlers at home in front of a standing room only crowd.
The Bobcats confronted the Rattlers with a balanced attack on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
On the Rattlers first possession, the Bobcat forced Atlas to punt. The punt was blocked by defensive lineman Kaden Thomas who took the block into the end zone for the first Bobcat score.
Running back Soloman Brown scored on the conversion giving the Bobcats the 8-0 lead.
Cross Roads quarterback Tryce Betts had a big night scoring three rushing touchdowns and one two-point conversion.
Betts also connected with receiver Zachary Blain for another score.
Running back Austin Harris added a fourth quarter touchdown for the Bobcats giving Cross Roads their first win since the 2016 season.
Head Coach Daniel Pierce stated that working on fundamentals and execution has been a big factor in the Bobcats success. Pierce has the Cross Roads Bobcats moving in the right direction.
