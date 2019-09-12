The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their 2019 NFL season with high expectations on Sunday with their deepest roster in some time.
In what feels like an annual tradition, they opened the season at home against the division rival New York Giants for the fifth time in the last seven seasons.
Future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten caught his first touchdown since returning from a one-year retirement this weekend and by playing, he set the franchise record for playing 16 seasons with the club. He also holds other team records including most career receptions.
