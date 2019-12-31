The Athens Hornets hosted the Big Sandy Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
The Hornets hung in with the Wildcats at times, but Big Sandy never trailed as they defeated Athens, 45-33.
The Wildcats led 8-4 to start, including six points from Josh Shipman.
Layups by D’andre Thompson and Connor Woodard around a basket by Kedron Brown made it 10-8, but Shipman closed the first quarter with a three-pointer and Big Sandy led 13-8.
After Carter Oswalt’s free throw made it 14-8, Athens cut the lead to 14-12.
An ensuing 6-3 stretch gave the Wildcats the 20-15 lead. Woodard trimmed it to 20-16 with his free throw, but Big Sandy closed the first half with six straight points, including five from Shipman, to lead 26-16 at halftime.
Dakarai Menefee’s basket gave Big Sandy their largest lead so far at 28-16. The Hornets used their best run of the game at 8-0 and trailed 28-24 with 4:03 in the third quarter.
Menefee had five points in a 7-0 Wildcat run to lead 35-24.
Woodard’s basket cut the lead to 35-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Derek Killingsworth made it 35-28 with his basket, but Big Sandy had their largest lead of the game at 41-28 as Oswalt had five of six straight Wildcat points.
Woodard cut it to 41-30 with 1:50 to play, but the Wildcats never looked back as they went on to win, 45-33.
The Hornets (4-13) hit the road to play Midlothian Heritage on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
