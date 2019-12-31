Hornets

The Athens Hornets hosted the Big Sandy Wildcats on Monday afternoon.

The Hornets hung in with the Wildcats at times, but Big Sandy never trailed as they defeated Athens, 45-33.

The Wildcats led 8-4 to start, including six points from Josh Shipman.

Layups by D’andre Thompson and Connor Woodard around a basket by Kedron Brown made it 10-8, but Shipman closed the first quarter with a three-pointer and Big Sandy led 13-8.

After Carter Oswalt’s free throw made it 14-8, Athens cut the lead to 14-12.

An ensuing 6-3 stretch gave the Wildcats the 20-15 lead. Woodard trimmed it to 20-16 with his free throw, but Big Sandy closed the first half with six straight points, including five from Shipman, to lead 26-16 at halftime.

Dakarai Menefee’s basket gave Big Sandy their largest lead so far at 28-16. The Hornets used their best run of the game at 8-0 and trailed 28-24 with 4:03 in the third quarter.

Menefee had five points in a 7-0 Wildcat run to lead 35-24.

Woodard’s basket cut the lead to 35-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Derek Killingsworth made it 35-28 with his basket, but Big Sandy had their largest lead of the game at 41-28 as Oswalt had five of six straight Wildcat points.

Woodard cut it to 41-30 with 1:50 to play, but the Wildcats never looked back as they went on to win, 45-33.

The Hornets (4-13) hit the road to play Midlothian Heritage on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

