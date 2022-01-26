FILE - Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz reacts after flying out to deep center field in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, on Sept. 28, 2016. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and David Ortiz appear to be the only players with a chance at Hall of Fame enshrinement when results are unveiled Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, with Ortiz most likely to get in on his first try. Bonds and Clemens are each in their 10th and final turns under consideration by voters from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)