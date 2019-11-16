The Malakoff Tigers took their first step towards another run to State on Friday in Terrell as they took on the Tigers of Commerce.
Once again, the red hot Malakoff offense got out to a fast start and the defense kept Commerce in check, holding them to just one field goal on the evening. Malakoff led 28-3 after the first quarter, 35-3 at the break and never looked back in the 49-3 victory, giving them their second straight bi-district championship.
Malakoff improves to 10-1 and will face their biggest test so far in the Jefferson Bulldogs during the area round at Jack Murphy Stadium in Gladewater on Thursday at 7 p.m. This is a rematch of last year's area game, as Malakoff held on for the 31-21 win.
