The Brownsboro Bearettes, district champs of 14-4A, began their playoff journey on Monday night at Forney High School, as they took on the Community Lady Braves in a bi-district matchup.
The Bearettes picked up win number 30 on the year behind a big night from Kentoya Woods, as they pulled away from Community in the second half to clinch the bi-district title with a 65-34 victory.
Community led 13-12 after the first quarter.
The Bearettes closed the first half strong with a 19-4 run in the second quarter to lead 31-17 at halftime.
Brownsboro continued their well-balanced attack with a 19-7 edge in the third and they led 50-24. The Bearettes never let up as they went on to win, 65-34.
Woods led Brownsboro with 20 points. Also in double digits was Paris Miller with 17 and Mekhayia Moore with 11.
Brownsboro (30-6) faces either Chapel Hill or Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in the area round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.