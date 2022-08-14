Kelsey Bernhardt has joined the Cardinal softball coaching staff. She formerly played for Cardinal head coach Maria Winn-Ratliff at Western Nebraska Community College (2013-2015), where she compiled a Region IX Conference championship, District E championship and a national tournament berth.
Prior to coming to Trnity Valley Community College, she began her coaching career at Western Nebraska Community College (2018-19) as an assistant, where she specialized in working with the pitchers and catchers. WNCC went on to win the Region IX Tournament that year.
Following her years at WNCC, she became the assistant softball and women’s basketball coach at Davis & Elkins College for the 2019-20 season. She then followed Coach Jordan Olson back to her alma mater Doane University. Bernhardt assisted in working with the pitchers, catchers, and outfielders in her time there as an assistant coach.
Bernhardt graduated from Doane University, playing two seasons for the Tigers in 2016 and 2017. She was a member of the 2016 team that qualified for the NAIA National Tournament. Bernhardt also played a season on the women’s soccer team in fall of 2017, when she led the team in scoring.
“We are very excited to welcome Kelsey to the Valley,” Winn-Ratliff said. “As a former player, I think it will be advantageous to our current athletes as she understands my coaching philosophy and values. Both Kelsey and Coach (Tori) Smith having amazing work ethics and infectious personalities.
“I am excited for the future of Cardinal softball.”
