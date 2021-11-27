Volleyball

The 2021 volleyball season had a lot of talent once again in consideration for the Athens Daily Review All Henderson County Volleyball team.

Following an impressive season by the Eustace Lady Bulldogs, junior Emma Bell is the Player of the Year among the eight coverage teams in the area.

Bell was the All-District Offensive Most Valuable Player after recording over 300 kills, 38 aces, 149 points off of her serve and over 300 digs.

“She has been a leader on and off of the court,” Eustace coach Tosha Spain said. “She missed the last four games with a broken foot she suffered during a game and was named to the Academic All-District team.”

Bell is the second straight Lady Bulldogs player to be named Player of the Year. Last year, Rubi Bailey received the honor.

The remaining superlative awards went to Trinidad coach Tina Sawtelle as the Coach of the Year, Cross Roads junior Alli Reynolds as Offensive Player of the Year, Malakoff sophomore Katelyn McCoy as Defensive Player of the Year and Malakoff freshman Hillary Dawson as Newcomer of the Year.

Here is the 2021 Athens Daily Review All Henderson County Volleyball Team

SUPERLATIVES

Coach of the Year — Tina Sawtelle, Trinidad

Player of the Year — Emma Bell, Jr., Eustace

Offensive Player of the Year — Alli Reynolds, Jr., Cross Roads

Defensive Player of the Year — Katelyn McCoy, Soph., Malakoff

Newcomer of the Year — Hillary Dawson, Freshman, Malakoff

First Team

Allie Cooper, Sr., Brownsboro

Savannah Wagner, Jr., Mabank

Cam Gaddis, Soph., Malakoff

Addison Wittram, Jr., Malakoff

Baylee Sales, Jr., Mabank

Kellie Jo Airheart, Sr., Trinidad

Second Team

Khayla Garrett, Soph., Brownsboro

Brooke Lawrence, Sr., Cross Roads

Alanah Logan, Freshman, Cross Roads

Rayona Runnels, Jr., Malakoff

Lana Stovall, Sr., Trinidad

Madison Roberts, Sr., Trinidad

Honorable Mention

Athens — Zoe Anderson, Dani Allen, Izzy Lopez, Lexi Woods.

Brownsboro — Rilee Rinehart, Tori Hooker, Khyra Garrett, Madison Hernandez.

Cross Roads — Alexis Keniston.

Eustace — Lyra Landrum, Bailey Billings, Izzy McCord, Avery Reeve, Emma Fisher.

Mabank — Kai Hudson, Ashlyn Thompson.

Malakoff — Emily Spiva.

Trinidad — Haley Logan.

No Nominations — Kemp.

