The 2021 volleyball season had a lot of talent once again in consideration for the Athens Daily Review All Henderson County Volleyball team.
Following an impressive season by the Eustace Lady Bulldogs, junior Emma Bell is the Player of the Year among the eight coverage teams in the area.
Bell was the All-District Offensive Most Valuable Player after recording over 300 kills, 38 aces, 149 points off of her serve and over 300 digs.
“She has been a leader on and off of the court,” Eustace coach Tosha Spain said. “She missed the last four games with a broken foot she suffered during a game and was named to the Academic All-District team.”
Bell is the second straight Lady Bulldogs player to be named Player of the Year. Last year, Rubi Bailey received the honor.
The remaining superlative awards went to Trinidad coach Tina Sawtelle as the Coach of the Year, Cross Roads junior Alli Reynolds as Offensive Player of the Year, Malakoff sophomore Katelyn McCoy as Defensive Player of the Year and Malakoff freshman Hillary Dawson as Newcomer of the Year.
Here is the 2021 Athens Daily Review All Henderson County Volleyball Team
SUPERLATIVES
Coach of the Year — Tina Sawtelle, Trinidad
Player of the Year — Emma Bell, Jr., Eustace
Offensive Player of the Year — Alli Reynolds, Jr., Cross Roads
Defensive Player of the Year — Katelyn McCoy, Soph., Malakoff
Newcomer of the Year — Hillary Dawson, Freshman, Malakoff
First Team
Allie Cooper, Sr., Brownsboro
Savannah Wagner, Jr., Mabank
Cam Gaddis, Soph., Malakoff
Addison Wittram, Jr., Malakoff
Baylee Sales, Jr., Mabank
Kellie Jo Airheart, Sr., Trinidad
Second Team
Khayla Garrett, Soph., Brownsboro
Brooke Lawrence, Sr., Cross Roads
Alanah Logan, Freshman, Cross Roads
Rayona Runnels, Jr., Malakoff
Lana Stovall, Sr., Trinidad
Madison Roberts, Sr., Trinidad
Honorable Mention
Athens — Zoe Anderson, Dani Allen, Izzy Lopez, Lexi Woods.
Brownsboro — Rilee Rinehart, Tori Hooker, Khyra Garrett, Madison Hernandez.
Cross Roads — Alexis Keniston.
Eustace — Lyra Landrum, Bailey Billings, Izzy McCord, Avery Reeve, Emma Fisher.
Mabank — Kai Hudson, Ashlyn Thompson.
Malakoff — Emily Spiva.
Trinidad — Haley Logan.
No Nominations — Kemp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.