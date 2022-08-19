The Brownsboro Bears and Waxahachie Life Mustangs played their second scrimmage tonight at Bear Stadium. The sub-varsities finished with the Bears 9th squad scoring three times and giving up zero points. The JV portion was deadlocked one to one.
The varsities played 44 plays of controlled football. Following the controlled part, both teams played one half of live football. Head Bears Coach Lance Connot stated,” I was pleased with the scrimmage overall. I thought we came out a little flat, probably thinking about Athens next week. We came with a lot more intensity in the live part. Looking forward to the Highway 31 game. Athens will be especially good on offense. It should be exciting, with a great crowd. “
The Mustangs had some players who excelled during the scrimmage. Running backs Kordell Berry and Zion Smith ran hard. Quarterback, Colby Grmela seemed to have real potential. Defensively, Berry and Kade Mayfield were standouts.
In the controlled part Brownsboro jumped on the Mustangs pretty good, not giving up any scores. Beau Hardin, Grayson Epperson, and Javarius Bell all had solid games in the trenches for the Brownsboro defense. Tanner Ackerman, Logan McKinney, and Levi Oliver patrolled the middle solidly as well. Carson Montgomery made the most entertaining hit for the home crowd.
On offense Antron’s Campbell ran tough and had some tremendous blocking up front, along with the receivers downfield. Campbell scored the only touchdown for the first 24 plays.
The live portion was again dominated by the Bears. On the first possession Jaxyn Rogers completed a deep pass to Dylan Downey, to get deep in Mustangs territory. Campbell finished off the drive with a rushing score. Chris Sosa kicked the extra point.
After stuffing the Mustangs on their first possession, the Bears scored from 50 yards out by Vincent Chancellor, only to have it called back. On the next play Rogers hit Gekyle Baker for 55 yards, down to the two yard line. Grayson Epperson carried it in for the score. Sosa kicked the extra point.
Waxahachie made a huge run on their second possession, inside the Bears 10 yard line. Ackerman recovered a fumble, to get the Bears out of trouble. Brownsboro, on a methodical 10 play drive, scored again on a six yard touchdown run by Payton Stephenson. Sosa’s kick was true for the Bears third touchdown of the live portion of the scrimmage.
The Bears defense shut down the Mustangs one more time, to give Brownsboro their fourth possession. In little or no time, Rogers hit Landon Hayter for 55 yards and a touchdown. Sosa kicked the pat again.
The final five minutes were not quite as sharp, but both teams were still striking some good blows. The Mustangs made a good drive and scored their only touchdown and extra point of the night.
Next week, the Bears travel to Athens for the “Highway 31 Shootout.” The Mustangs are open next week, but host Athens the second week. Come support our Blue and Gold Bears, cheerleaders, band, and drill team.
